Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 400 Tanks, 533 Artillery, Nearly 30,000 Soldiers in One Month

US Military News





Jan 16, 2024





According to new figures from Ukraine's military, Russia lost more than 400 tanks, 533 artillery systems, and nearly 30,000 soldiers in December alone, as the grueling war approaches its second anniversary.





Since the invasion began on February 24, 2022, Moscow's troops have reportedly lost a total of 359,230 soldiers. These figures, although disputed by Russia, are supported by independent sources like Oryx, a military and intelligence blog that tracks Russia’s losses based on photographs from the war zone.





NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpvVd-E7n4A