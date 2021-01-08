© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
49. MMS: It took 2 months to completely erradicate Covid-19 in Bolivia. A view of the numbers.
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
331 views • January 08, 2021
I show you how to track the death rates that occured in Bolivia since they legalized Chlorine Dioxide to the general public this past summer. (Infection rates are pretty meaningless because we all catch a flu here and there). I also end the video with a conversation between Mike Adams and Andreas Kalcker about why there is so much resistance to this medicinal solution to the coronavirus. It comes down to money and controling power.
Learn more from my free ebook:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing
Mewe
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Telegram
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
Millennialmms.com
[email protected]
Learn more from my free ebook:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing
Mewe
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Telegram
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
Millennialmms.com
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.