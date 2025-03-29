VIRAL: BANK WON'T GIVE MAN HIS MONEY! - More Banks Restrict Accounts For Political Views!

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





Avoid CBDCs and work with Mark Gonzales!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the many recent instances of people being restricted from accessing their money in the bank.





A viral video has recently shown a man trying to access his money and being turned down by the bank because he won't tell them what he's spending the money on. This has been happening a lot recently. Remember, if your money's in the bank, it's NOT your money!





This recent video correlates a lot as well with the many banks shutting people down for their political views as Nigel Farage settles his banking dispute out of court with Natwest after they closed his account for his views.





Nigel Farage has the money and power to fight back. The average person doesn't. And even with that, it took him 2 years to get a settlement.





Bank Of America has also announced that they will be closing all inactive accounts. So, those who simply hold money in a savings account could lose their money.





Again, this is further evidence that your money isn't safe in the bank.





From Basel III being imposed and bringing in bail-ins in 63 countries to the already existing banking crisis and the incoming digital system, this is incredibly dangerous.





Simultaneously there is possibly a very large short squeeze on silver coming soon as it hits record highs and on March 31st, an international "Buy Silver Day" is planned.





The system is shifting and it's imperative that people step out of the way of the blast zone.





Prepare yourselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam





Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025