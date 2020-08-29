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Berlin Rally for Freedom - 29.8.2020! Massive Crowds! (MIRRORED)
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131 views • August 30, 2020
Berlin Rally for Freedom - 29.8.2020! Massive Crowds! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Marcel Riemer at:-
https://youtu.be/hTGVY8LW4qs
People from all over the world gathered in Berlin to demand back their freedom. The Fake Pandemic, the most criminal public relation scam in human history needs to stop now!
It was great to see hundreds of thousands of people from all spectrums of life celebrating together in peace and tolerance. Yesterday the entire world could witness how real democracy looks like.
After many years this was the first time that Berlin has seen such a spectacular event.
We need more of that! Thanks to everybody who came and joined!!
Much appreciated!
Welcome to my new subscribers! Thank you for joining! 😊
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE FOLLOWING LINK:-
Read my NEW BLOGPOST here: https://www.marcelr.com/post/they-are...
CHECK OUT MY NEW BOOK ON AMAZON / KINDLE! “Slamming It Out! How I got shit done in 5* kitchens. What TV chefs don’t tell you.” https://amzn.to/2MB8NZc
Visit my website: https://www.marcelr.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marcel.rieme
...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marcelrieme
...
Hey, it's me Marcel. I am a Globetrotter, Nomad and Chef. I wrote a book.
I love to travel! It's my great passion to meet people from different countries, to live among them and learn about their cultures and food. On my channel, I share my adventures. You travel with me and you experience with me. Subscribe and get excited! I have lived and worked in 11 different countries on 4 continents. I have traveled dozens of other countries..... There are much more adventures to come! Stick around for more!
Have a question? Need a video response? Leave me your comments!
Thanks,
Marcel
#BerlinRally #BerlinDemonstration #FreedomOfSpeech #Berlin
Mirrored from You Tube channel Marcel Riemer at:-
https://youtu.be/hTGVY8LW4qs
People from all over the world gathered in Berlin to demand back their freedom. The Fake Pandemic, the most criminal public relation scam in human history needs to stop now!
It was great to see hundreds of thousands of people from all spectrums of life celebrating together in peace and tolerance. Yesterday the entire world could witness how real democracy looks like.
After many years this was the first time that Berlin has seen such a spectacular event.
We need more of that! Thanks to everybody who came and joined!!
Much appreciated!
Welcome to my new subscribers! Thank you for joining! 😊
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE FOLLOWING LINK:-
Read my NEW BLOGPOST here: https://www.marcelr.com/post/they-are...
CHECK OUT MY NEW BOOK ON AMAZON / KINDLE! “Slamming It Out! How I got shit done in 5* kitchens. What TV chefs don’t tell you.” https://amzn.to/2MB8NZc
Visit my website: https://www.marcelr.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marcel.rieme
...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marcelrieme
...
Hey, it's me Marcel. I am a Globetrotter, Nomad and Chef. I wrote a book.
I love to travel! It's my great passion to meet people from different countries, to live among them and learn about their cultures and food. On my channel, I share my adventures. You travel with me and you experience with me. Subscribe and get excited! I have lived and worked in 11 different countries on 4 continents. I have traveled dozens of other countries..... There are much more adventures to come! Stick around for more!
Have a question? Need a video response? Leave me your comments!
Thanks,
Marcel
#BerlinRally #BerlinDemonstration #FreedomOfSpeech #Berlin
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