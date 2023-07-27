Create New Account
Anger, Rage and Hatred, Why Is It Difficult to Feel Causal Emotions? Messages About Love We Want to Believe, Family vs God’s Truth About Love, Outcome of Punishment, Angry With God
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 19 hours ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/B12-p6svnVw

20091114 Relationship With God - Humility P1


Cut:

37mm10s - 45m23s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************


“YOU’LL REALLY SEE WHEN SOMEBODY LOVES YOU IF YOU DON’T DO WHAT THEY WANT.”

@ 38m53s


“THE GOD’S TRUTH IS: I’M GOING TO STICK BY YOU NO MATTER WHAT YOU CHOOSE. YOU CAN EVEN CHOOSE TO HATE MY GUT, BUT I WILL STILL LOVE YOU. YOU MIGHT NOT FEEL MY LOVE IN THE STATE OF HATRED, BUT God STILL LOVES YOU IN THAT STATE.”

@ 40m20s



“FOR ANY OF YOU WHO FEEL THAT YOU DON’T HAVE FEARS, DO YOU HAVE ANGER? WELL, IF YOU HAVE ANGER THEN IN THAT CASE YOU ACTUALLY HAVE QUITE A LOT OF FEARS BUT YOU’RE JUST COVERING THEM OVER WITH ANGER.” @ 45m05s

Keywords
angerhumilityrelationship with goddivine love pathsoul conditionangry with godpunishing godgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healgods definition of lovedriven by truth not fearanger and fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingrage and hatredunloving familychoosing to be humbleunloved childoutcome of punishmentpunishing parentstruth about love

