THE MOST SHOCKING TRUTH

"Jesus died for your sins"...you hear it all the time, but it's a teaching which is almost always used to justify a lifestyle that actually OPPOSES Jesus. The forgiveness of sins that was paid for through Jesus' death on the cross is indeed a wonderful gift, but it requires something from us too. Please watch this video if you really want to know how to be saved by Jesus.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.