RT News - June 18 2026 6AM GMT

June 18, 2026

rt.com









Russian air defence systems down over 180 drones above Moscow, with several UAVs managing to reach the city's oil refinery. A Ukrainian drone strikes a bus full of children in Western Russia. The youth football team from Belarus was on its way to a summer holiday. In a stunning series of concessions to Iran, Washington and Tehran sign a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to stop hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a lifting sanctions on the Gulf State. With 40 days of war leaving Iranian cities damaged, the ceasefire allows the country to begin reconstruction, with thousands seeking to rebuild their lives.





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