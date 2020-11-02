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QUID PRO JOE: "VOTERS DON'T MATTER, I'M GOING TO ELECTED, REGARDLESS"
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89 views • November 02, 2020
WE NOW HAVE THE MOST IMPORTANT BIDEN VIDEO YET AGAIN.
Just when you think you've seen the most important one, a NEW MORE IMPORTANT ONE shows up, YES, BIDEN JUST SAID IN HIS OWN WORDS THE PEOPLE ARE NOT NEEDED TO GET HIM "ELECTED", I kid you not. See this:
The Voterig.com server is now sending the following video out about 1,000 times a minute. To distribute the load, please use these links that go to the video on a different server.
Biden screws up and says voters don't matter, he's going to be "elected" regardless.
Check out the letter from Vigano: http://82.221.129.208/priestletter.png
Just when you think you've seen the most important one, a NEW MORE IMPORTANT ONE shows up, YES, BIDEN JUST SAID IN HIS OWN WORDS THE PEOPLE ARE NOT NEEDED TO GET HIM "ELECTED", I kid you not. See this:
The Voterig.com server is now sending the following video out about 1,000 times a minute. To distribute the load, please use these links that go to the video on a different server.
Biden screws up and says voters don't matter, he's going to be "elected" regardless.
Check out the letter from Vigano: http://82.221.129.208/priestletter.png
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