QUID PRO JOE: "VOTERS DON'T MATTER, I'M GOING TO ELECTED, REGARDLESS"

WE NOW HAVE THE MOST IMPORTANT BIDEN VIDEO YET AGAIN.



Just when you think you've seen the most important one, a NEW MORE IMPORTANT ONE shows up, YES, BIDEN JUST SAID IN HIS OWN WORDS THE PEOPLE ARE NOT NEEDED TO GET HIM "ELECTED", I kid you not. See this:



The Voterig.com server is now sending the following video out about 1,000 times a minute. To distribute the load, please use these links that go to the video on a different server.



Biden screws up and says voters don't matter, he's going to be "elected" regardless.



Check out the letter from Vigano: http://82.221.129.208/priestletter.png