DR. JANE RUBY & SHERRI TENPENNY: BIOWEAPON TRUTH
443 views
Mindy
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane discusses the realities of what we can expect from the C19 shots in how deaths and injury will play out. According to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, one of the most well known front line doctors, the worst is yet to be seen. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerdr sherri tenpennyklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
