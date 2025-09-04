Merlin (2001, Game Boy Color)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merlin is a platformer developed by Luxembourg company RFX Interactive, and published by Electronic and French company Light & Shadow Production. It was only released in Europe.
After a thousand years of sleep, the dragon awakes and enslaves all the spirits of Britannia. It is up to the magician Merlin to save everyone.