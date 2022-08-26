How to Save Society From Mass Formation: Dr Mattias Desmet | EPOCH TV Clip

The world is teetering on the edge of disaster, as mass formation and the rise of totalitarianism have gone global. Yet this crisis may be avoidable, according to Mattias Desmet, a leading expert on mass formation and the author of "The Psychology of Totalitarianism."

He is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium, and a practicing psychoanalytic psychotherapist.

We discuss what mass formation is, how it develops, and how the world can avoid a repeat of its historical consequences.

#totalitarianism #psychology #crisis

Watch the full live HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/MassFormation