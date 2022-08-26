How to Save Society From Mass Formation: Dr Mattias Desmet | EPOCH TV Clip

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The world is teetering on the edge of disaster, as mass formation and the rise of totalitarianism have gone global. Yet this crisis may be avoidable, according to Mattias Desmet, a leading expert on mass formation and the author of "The Psychology of Totalitarianism."
He is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium, and a practicing psychoanalytic psychotherapist.
We discuss what mass formation is, how it develops, and how the world can avoid a repeat of its historical consequences.
#totalitarianism #psychology #crisis
Watch the full live HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/MassFormation