Ex-CIA Agent on Capturing Che Guevara, Who Truly Killed JFK, and Election Predictions
Published 19 hours ago

Tucker Carlson | Ep. 102 Che Guevara was executed in 1967 in a remote Bolivian village. One of the last people to speak to him alive was CIA officer Felix Rodriguez. Here’s his story.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1787603250822193463

