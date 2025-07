💪🏼 Epstein & the bigger picture 💰

Art of war.

Appear weak when you are strong.

Appear strong when you are weak.





Between shining a light on the enemy and watching them destroy themselves vs using deception to throw the enemy off guard, it leaves one conclusion.





"This movie has some deliberate twists and turns to keep you digging."





Keep digging with the rest of us LIONS.





The truth will set you free.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer called people unwilling to question their beliefs stupid.

He was not wrong.





The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.





๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ’ž Consciousness moves slowly.... the Golden Age of Mind is upon us.

"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





