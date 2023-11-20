Trump to remain on 2024 ballot despite having 'engaged in insurrection'

Fmr US Attorney and Fmr Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman joins Yasmin Vossoughian with his reaction to Colorado Judge Sarah Wallace’s ruling Friday that allows Trump to remain on the 2024 ballot as of now. Despite Judge Wallace concluding that the former president “engaged in insurrection”, Litman says the ruling “is 95% of what an opinion disqualifying [Trump] would look like & the extra 5% is something that a higher court can do.”
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.