Dr Phil's Exclusive Interview with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Dr. Phil Primetime
Jerusalem Cats
Published 20 hours ago

Posted 10May2024 Dr. Phil Primetime:

Dr. Phil sits down with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, for an in-depth interview. Join us as we discuss the war between Isreal and Hamas and how it has made an impact on the United States. Don't miss this exclusive conversation.


iranterrorisraelantisemitismbenjamin netanyahugazahamasdr philoctober 7

