General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE BIDEN OPTION 9/6/20

Everyone is talking about the U.S. election/insurrection/military coup but they are not talking about what happens after if the U.S. gets a Joe Biden administration. This short blogtalk will help you understand what that is going to look like, and why you don't ever want humanity to go there.



The Joe Biden adminstration will be the fourth Obama adminstration. The current Trump administration is the third Obama adminstration. This fourth Obama administration will mean the complete consolidation of the British empire over the institution of the U.S. Presidency, its military, and its intelligence warfare capabilities. The second Trump term instead would be the first actual Trump administration, as the third Obama administration will be cleaned out.



In the British Biden option or the fourth Obama administration, there will be an all out offensive to impose the climate emergency decarbonizaiton to destroy industrial civlization at the same time there is implemented the global green banking dictqtorship. With the Biden option in place the Brisith can then collapse the financial system and be guaranteed chaos rather than national sovereign credit being used to save nations in the collapse. Any nation that resist will be attacked by the U.S. Eventually a minimum of six billion people will die one way or another as the feudalist utopia of the oligarchy running the British empire takes shape.



Making this an issue is important because many people are superficially making decisions in the U.S. election. Those that don't like Trump must consider more the consequences of a Biden option. This is a human civilization existential question.