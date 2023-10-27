West Bank Hotel 🎵 🎸 by Elvistein Goldpresley

"Well since AD 70

Well I had no place to dwell...

Fast-forward to 1948

And the state of Isra-el."



🎵 Down in the Holy Land, Hymie

🎵 Yeah it's so holy

🎵 The land is holy, & now it's MINE!



"Well you know the place is crowded

I guess the natives'll have to move...

I'll terrorize & steal their land;

I know GOD will approve."



🎵 Down in the Holy Land, Hymie

🎵 Yeah it's so holy

🎵 The land is holy, & now it's MINE!



"Palestinian tears keep fallin,'

All their widows are dressed in black,

Well they've cried so hard for their children,

But they'll never, ever come back."



🎵 I shot their legs off, Hymie

🎵 If they lost their kneecaps, Hymie

🎵 You know they were lucky not to DIE!



"Well now if you are a rich Jew,

And you want a place to dwell:

Just take a piece of the West Bank

For the state of Isra-Hell."



🎵 Down in the Holy Land, Hymie

🎵 Yeah it's so holy

🎵 The land is holy, & now it's MINE!



"Well you know the place is crowded

I guess the natives'll have to move...

I'll terrorize & steal their land;

I know GOD will approve."



🎵 We'll celebrate SODOMY, Hymie

🎵 Yeah celebrate SODOMY,

🎵 And legalize infant sacrifice!



[It's called: STATE FUNDED ABORTION]

King James Version

Deuteronomy 28

15 But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee:

16 Cursed shalt thou be in the city, and cursed shalt thou be in the field.

17 Cursed shall be thy basket and thy store.

18 Cursed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy land, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep.

19 Cursed shalt thou be when thou comest in, and cursed shalt thou be when thou goest out.

20 The Lord shall send upon thee cursing, vexation, and rebuke, in all that thou settest thine hand unto for to do, until thou be destroyed, and until thou perish quickly; because of the wickedness of thy doings, whereby thou hast forsaken me.

21 The Lord shall make the pestilence cleave unto thee, until he have consumed thee from off the land, whither thou goest to possess it.

22 The Lord shall smite thee with a consumption, and with a fever, and with an inflammation, and with an extreme burning, and with the sword, and with blasting, and with mildew; and they shall pursue thee until thou perish.

23 And thy heaven that is over thy head shall be brass, and the earth that is under thee shall be iron.

24 The Lord shall make the rain of thy land powder and dust: from heaven shall it come down upon thee, until thou be destroyed.

25 The Lord shall cause thee to be smitten before thine enemies: thou shalt go out one way against them, and flee seven ways before them: and shalt be removed into all the kingdoms of the earth.

26 And thy carcase shall be meat unto all fowls of the air, and unto the beasts of the earth, and no man shall fray them away.

27 The Lord will smite thee with the botch of Egypt, and with the emerods, and with the scab, and with the itch, whereof thou canst not be healed.

28 The Lord shall smite thee with madness, and blindness, and astonishment of heart:

29 And thou shalt grope at noonday, as the blind gropeth in darkness, and thou shalt not prosper in thy ways: and thou shalt be only oppressed and spoiled evermore, and no man shall save thee.

30 Thou shalt betroth a wife, and another man shall lie with her: thou shalt build an house, and thou shalt not dwell therein: thou shalt plant a vineyard, and shalt not gather the grapes thereof.

31 Thine ox shall be slain before thine eyes, and thou shalt not eat thereof: thine ass shall be violently taken away from before thy face, and shall not be restored to thee: thy sheep shall be given unto thine enemies, and thou shalt have none to rescue them.

32 Thy sons and thy daughters shall be given unto another people, and thine eyes shall look, and fail with longing for them all the day long; and there shall be no might in thine hand.

33 The fruit of thy land, and all thy labours, shall a nation which thou knowest not eat up; and thou shalt be only oppressed and crushed alway:

34 So that thou shalt be mad for the sight of thine eyes which thou shalt see.