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USA vs China War its iminent or only another PSYOP? "Fallen Angels" Making Themselves Known?
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74 views • December 14, 2020
13-12-2020
David Wilcock - "At least the next 4 at 6 months lockdown at home". Now the escused its an suposed World war...and they are getting used to being stuck us at home and the "New Abnormal" its everyday more "Normal" or not?
Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
David Wilcock - "At least the next 4 at 6 months lockdown at home". Now the escused its an suposed World war...and they are getting used to being stuck us at home and the "New Abnormal" its everyday more "Normal" or not?
Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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