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TRUMP TODAY President Trump's "that's a good thing" news conference - 8 19 2020
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34 views • August 20, 2020
President Donald Trump holds a news conference on Wednesday at the White House. Democrats have raised concerns that the changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major donor to Republicans and committees supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection, could impact the November election, where the coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead more Americans than ever before to cast their ballots by mail.
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