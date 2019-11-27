© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are You Free?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • November 27, 2019
“A great civilization is not conquered from without
until it has destroyed itself from within.”
- Ariel Durant
“We've arranged a civilization in which most crucial
elements profoundly depend on science and technology.”
- Carl Sagan
“The liberty of the individual is no gift of civilization.
It was greatest before there was any civilization.”
- Sigmund Freud
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
until it has destroyed itself from within.”
- Ariel Durant
“We've arranged a civilization in which most crucial
elements profoundly depend on science and technology.”
- Carl Sagan
“The liberty of the individual is no gift of civilization.
It was greatest before there was any civilization.”
- Sigmund Freud
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.