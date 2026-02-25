BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Shifting Landscape of MAGA and Political Parties, an interview with Garland Nixon
15 views • 2 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


The Tea Party spirit evolved into MAGA under Donald Trump, but critics say the movement’s direction shifted. When party loyalty outweighs policy promises, voters feel betrayed. Red or blue, many see the same road ahead.


#MAGA #TeaParty #PoliticalShift #TwoPartySystem #VoterRevolt


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

mike adamscurrent eventsbrighteon highlights
4:15End Screen

