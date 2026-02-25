The Shifting Landscape of MAGA and Political Parties, an interview with Garland Nixon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Tea Party spirit evolved into MAGA under Donald Trump, but critics say the movement’s direction shifted. When party loyalty outweighs policy promises, voters feel betrayed. Red or blue, many see the same road ahead.
#MAGA #TeaParty #PoliticalShift #TwoPartySystem #VoterRevolt
