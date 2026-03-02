CHP Talks: Special Edition—Barry Neufeld Fined $750,000 for Speaking the Truth!

March 2, 2026: My guest on this Special Edition of CHP Talks is Barry Neufeld, who served as Chilliwack School Trustee for 27 years. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2026, the BC Human Rights tribunal slapped Barry with a $750,000 fine for voicing his concerns about gender and sexuality as it is being taught in BC public schools. Barry is challenging that decision with a judicial review.

