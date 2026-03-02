CHP Talks: Special Edition—Barry Neufeld Fined $750,000 for Speaking the Truth!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 2, 2026: My guest on this Special Edition of CHP Talks is Barry Neufeld, who served as Chilliwack School Trustee for 27 years. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2026, the BC Human Rights tribunal slapped Barry with a $750,000 fine for voicing his concerns about gender and sexuality as it is being taught in BC public schools. Barry is challenging that decision with a judicial review.
To learn more about Barry’s judicial review, visit:
https://rightsandfreedoms.org/Interac-Donation-Barry-Neufeld
E-transfers supporting the legal costs of the review can be sent directly to:
Or send a cheque to:
The Rights and Freedoms Fundraising Society
PO Box 21004
Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A9 (specify Barry Neufeld defence fund)
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/