CNN = Conservative News Network? Trump Takes Steamy Dump on FOX 9.6

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Featured Content:
RYAN
Trump Slams FOX, Vows to Help CNN Become a “Gold Mine” if it Veers More Conservative https://vigilant.news/2022/09/trump-slams-fox-vows-to-help-cnn-become-a-gold-mine-if-it-veers-more-conservative/
BOOM! Federal Judge Reveals Incumbent President Joe Biden Ordered FBI Access to Mar-a-Lago Documents
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/boom-federal-judge-tuesdays-decision-revealed-incumbent-president-joe-biden-ordered-fbi-access-mar-lago-documents-personal-belongings/
Dubious Group “Patriot Front” Resurfaces in Indianapolis
https://vigilant.news/2022/09/dubious-group-patriot-front-resurfaces-in-indianapolis/
JUSTIN
REPORT: Climate Change Push to Replace Fossil Fuels a "Dangerous Delusion," Mark Mills Dismantles Green Narrative
https://vigilant.news/2022/09/report-climate-change-push-to-replace-fossil-fuels-a-dangerous-delusion-mark-mills-dismantles-green-narrative/
Nancy Pelosi Already Planning For GOP Retaking The House — Wants To Be An Ambassador In Europe https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/nancy-pelosi-already-planning-gop-retaking-house-wants-ambassador-europe/
World Economic Forum leader asks Canadians to stop talking about it
https://justthenews.com/world/canada/world-economic-forum-leader-asks-canadians-stop-talking-about-it
RAPIDFIRE
Liz Truss becomes new U.K. prime minister after meeting with Queen Elizabeth https://justthenews.com/world/europe/liz-truss-becomes-new-uk-prime-minister-after-meeting-queen-elizabeth?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Planned Parenthood Isn’t On The Way Out, It’s Transitioning To Gender-Bending
https://thefederalist.com/2022/09/06/planned-parenthood-isnt-on-the-way-out-its-transitioning-to-gender-bending/?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=planned-parenthood-isnt-on-the-way-out-its-transitioning-to-gender-bending
The BLM Grassroots Claim BLM Leader’s Cohort Shalomyah Bowers Stole $10 Million from the Organization https://vigilant.news/2022/09/the-blm-grassroots-claim-blm-leaders-cohort-shalomyah-bowers-stole-10-million-from-the-organization/
$22 an hour? New California fast-food wage law worries restaurateurs https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/22-hour-new-california-fast-food-wage-law-worries-restaurateurs?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
LibsofTikTok Creator Says She Will Sue if Permanently Banned From Twitter https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/libsoftiktok-creator-says-will-sue-permanently-banned-twitter/
Chinese Vaccine Manufacturer CanSinoBIO’s Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Emergency Use Approval in China
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/chinese-vaccine-manufacturer-cansinobios-inhaled-covid-19-vaccine-receives-emergency-use-approval-china/
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Book of the Week
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
'To Eliminate the Opiate' Volume
https://amzn.to/3cTgI3E
Description: One was originally published in 1973. It was the first well-presented history of the conspiratorial efforts to subvert and undermine Judaism.Read about: Jacob Frank, to whom sin was holy. Adam Weishaupt, the Jesuit priest who founded the Illuminati on May Day 1776, from which the Communist Party emerged. How Weishaupt's Illuminati and Frank's Frankists Worked hand in hand to destroy religions and governments.