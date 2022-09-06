CNN = Conservative News Network? Trump Takes Steamy Dump on FOX 9.6

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Featured Content:

RYAN

Trump Slams FOX, Vows to Help CNN Become a “Gold Mine” if it Veers More Conservative https://vigilant.news/2022/09/trump-slams-fox-vows-to-help-cnn-become-a-gold-mine-if-it-veers-more-conservative/

BOOM! Federal Judge Reveals Incumbent President Joe Biden Ordered FBI Access to Mar-a-Lago Documents

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/boom-federal-judge-tuesdays-decision-revealed-incumbent-president-joe-biden-ordered-fbi-access-mar-lago-documents-personal-belongings/

Dubious Group “Patriot Front” Resurfaces in Indianapolis https://vigilant.news/2022/09/dubious-group-patriot-front-resurfaces-in-indianapolis/

JUSTIN

REPORT: Climate Change Push to Replace Fossil Fuels a "Dangerous Delusion," Mark Mills Dismantles Green Narrative

https://vigilant.news/2022/09/report-climate-change-push-to-replace-fossil-fuels-a-dangerous-delusion-mark-mills-dismantles-green-narrative/

Nancy Pelosi Already Planning For GOP Retaking The House — Wants To Be An Ambassador In Europe https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/nancy-pelosi-already-planning-gop-retaking-house-wants-ambassador-europe/

World Economic Forum leader asks Canadians to stop talking about it https://justthenews.com/world/canada/world-economic-forum-leader-asks-canadians-stop-talking-about-it

RAPIDFIRE

Liz Truss becomes new U.K. prime minister after meeting with Queen Elizabeth https://justthenews.com/world/europe/liz-truss-becomes-new-uk-prime-minister-after-meeting-queen-elizabeth?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Planned Parenthood Isn’t On The Way Out, It’s Transitioning To Gender-Bending https://thefederalist.com/2022/09/06/planned-parenthood-isnt-on-the-way-out-its-transitioning-to-gender-bending/?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=planned-parenthood-isnt-on-the-way-out-its-transitioning-to-gender-bending

The BLM Grassroots Claim BLM Leader’s Cohort Shalomyah Bowers Stole $10 Million from the Organization https://vigilant.news/2022/09/the-blm-grassroots-claim-blm-leaders-cohort-shalomyah-bowers-stole-10-million-from-the-organization/

$22 an hour? New California fast-food wage law worries restaurateurs https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/22-hour-new-california-fast-food-wage-law-worries-restaurateurs?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

LibsofTikTok Creator Says She Will Sue if Permanently Banned From Twitter https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/libsoftiktok-creator-says-will-sue-permanently-banned-twitter/

Chinese Vaccine Manufacturer CanSinoBIO’s Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Emergency Use Approval in China

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/chinese-vaccine-manufacturer-cansinobios-inhaled-covid-19-vaccine-receives-emergency-use-approval-china/

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Book of the Week

• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1

'To Eliminate the Opiate' Volume

https://amzn.to/3cTgI3E

Description: One was originally published in 1973. It was the first well-presented history of the conspiratorial efforts to subvert and undermine Judaism.Read about: Jacob Frank, to whom sin was holy. Adam Weishaupt, the Jesuit priest who founded the Illuminati on May Day 1776, from which the Communist Party emerged. How Weishaupt's Illuminati and Frank's Frankists Worked hand in hand to destroy religions and governments.



