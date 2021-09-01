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Spanish Researchers Reveal Graphene Oxide Antidote?
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550 views • September 01, 2021
Recently researchers in Spain analyzed CoVid-19 vaccination samples from all the major pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, and Janssen. All of the samples contained a compound by the name of graphene oxide. Moreover, the Spanish team also reportedly found graphene oxide in swabs used in the PCR and antigen tests used in COVID-19 tests. In this video we analyze the researchers' findings, as well as review the toxicity and potential antidote for graphene oxide exposure.
Source Links:
1) Graphene Oxide Gives Boost to New Intranasal Flu Vaccine: https://www.graphene-info.com/graphene-oxide-gives-boost-new-intranasal-flu-vaccine
2) Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26814441/
3) Alum-functionalized graphene oxide nano complexes for effective anticancer vaccination: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30448435/
4) In Japan, 1.6 million Moderna (Vaccine) Doses Pulled After Officials Discover Vials Contained “Foreign Matter” that “Reacts to Magnets”
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62490
5) Magnetic properties of graphite oxide and reduced graphene oxide https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1386947714002604
6) Effects of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles on the Immune System Biomarkers Produced by RAW 264.7 and Human Whole Blood Cell Cultures
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29495255/
7) Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
8) Coating Graphene Oxide with Lipid Bilayers Greatly Decreases Its Hemolytic Properties: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28772075/
9) Uptake and effects of graphene oxide nanomaterials alone and in combination with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in zebrafish: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33618313/
10) Potent Thrombolytic Effect of N-Acetylcysteine on Arterial Thrombi
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.117.027290
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28487393/
11) Biocompatible N-acetyl cysteine reduces graphene oxide (2019)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30892320/
12) Endogenous Deficiency of Glutathione as the Most Likely Cause of Serious Manifestations and Death in COVID-19 Patients: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7263077/
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Source Links:
1) Graphene Oxide Gives Boost to New Intranasal Flu Vaccine: https://www.graphene-info.com/graphene-oxide-gives-boost-new-intranasal-flu-vaccine
2) Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26814441/
3) Alum-functionalized graphene oxide nano complexes for effective anticancer vaccination: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30448435/
4) In Japan, 1.6 million Moderna (Vaccine) Doses Pulled After Officials Discover Vials Contained “Foreign Matter” that “Reacts to Magnets”
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62490
5) Magnetic properties of graphite oxide and reduced graphene oxide https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1386947714002604
6) Effects of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles on the Immune System Biomarkers Produced by RAW 264.7 and Human Whole Blood Cell Cultures
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29495255/
7) Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
8) Coating Graphene Oxide with Lipid Bilayers Greatly Decreases Its Hemolytic Properties: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28772075/
9) Uptake and effects of graphene oxide nanomaterials alone and in combination with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in zebrafish: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33618313/
10) Potent Thrombolytic Effect of N-Acetylcysteine on Arterial Thrombi
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.117.027290
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28487393/
11) Biocompatible N-acetyl cysteine reduces graphene oxide (2019)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30892320/
12) Endogenous Deficiency of Glutathione as the Most Likely Cause of Serious Manifestations and Death in COVID-19 Patients: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7263077/
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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