DAVID MARTIN ZILLA DEVASTATES THE DEEP STATE, BIG PHARMA, FAUCI, PLUS! BUSH, BIDEN, TRUMP & REAGAN!

Mad Truth Bombs from Dr. David Martin who needs no introduction.... Godzilla once again proves nature always comes back with a vengeance when mankind abuses it and themselves...





A visionary whose discoveries have treated numerous diseases. A global finance expert. A man who has brought powerful white-collar criminals to justice and invented life-changing medical technologies. These all describe my guest today: Dr. David Martin, PhD. Why does this man who has worked so closely with Congress think that COVID-19 wasn’t a freak act of nature or lab leak, but a plot years in the making? What criminal patterns has he seen before that are showing themselves again on the world stage? But most importantly of all, I want to ask him the question on everyone's minds: Why is President Trump continuing to push the vaccine even as people keep having adverse reactions? What's really going on?

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