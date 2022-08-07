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DAVID MARTIN ZILLA DEVASTATES THE DEEP STATE, BIG PHARMA, FAUCI, PLUS! BUSH, BIDEN, TRUMP & REAGAN!
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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1663 views • August 07, 2022

Mad Truth Bombs from Dr. David Martin who needs no introduction.... Godzilla once again proves nature always comes back with a vengeance when mankind abuses it and themselves...


A visionary whose discoveries have treated numerous diseases. A global finance expert. A man who has brought powerful white-collar criminals to justice and invented life-changing medical technologies. These all describe my guest today: Dr. David Martin, PhD. Why does this man who has worked so closely with Congress think that COVID-19 wasn’t a freak act of nature or lab leak, but a plot years in the making? What criminal patterns has he seen before that are showing themselves again on the world stage? But most importantly of all, I want to ask him the question on everyone's minds: Why is President Trump continuing to push the vaccine even as people keep having adverse reactions? What's really going on?

Today’s show is brought to you by Rise.TV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time.

Try Rise.TV (free 3-day trial)👉🏻: https://bit.ly/trumpjab

Support and follow David here👉🏻: https://www.davidmartin.world & https://www.fullyliveacademy.com

Follow Man in America👉🏻: https://linktr.ee/maninamerica

Save 40% on our NEW Diet Force to begin your natural weight loss journey today!

‘Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones, is NOW available at the Infowars Store!


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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