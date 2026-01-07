BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Communism NYC: White Families Need a 'Different Relationship' to Private Property- Wolves
Buckle up, New Yorkers – Mayor Zohran Mamdani just appointed radical tenant activist Cea Weaver as Director of the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, and she's already signaling the end of private property as we know it!In resurfaced clips and posts, Weaver pushes for treating housing as a "collective good" with "shared equity" – meaning your hard-earned home or brownstone isn't really yours anymore. She specifically calls out the need for a "different relationship to property," especially for white families, and has blasted homeownership as outdated (and worse).This isn't about helping tenants – it's about redistributing YOUR wealth. Private property rights built America's prosperity, but these socialist wolves are inside the gates now, eyeing your deed while you still pay the taxes.From failed Soviet-style housing to bread lines, history shows where this leads: misery for everyone. Wake up, NYC! Fight back before the greatest city becomes Venezuela North.What do you think – is this the beginning of the end for property owners in New York? Drop your thoughts in the comments, like if you're angry, and subscribe for more unfiltered rants on politics gone wrong!#NYC #ZohranMamdani #CeaWeaver #Communism #PrivateProperty #HousingCrisis #NewYorkCity #SocialismFails


