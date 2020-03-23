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The "Flu", the Jew, and What YOU Should Do
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421 views • March 23, 2020
Corona/Swine, Zyphr/Protocols, FEMA Camps/Gulags... give it a name. It's the same (((players))) and it's the same (mass-murder the "Goyim") game.
Well, what better way to pull off the rounding up and execution of political dissidents than under the cover of a pandemic (martial law and extended/forced lock-downs/quarantines, blackouts, food shortages, riots, etc...)? It would be the perfect opportunity to blame the sudden disappearance/deaths of millions of people on something other than the (((usual suspects))), and it is the perfect excuse to prevent us from organizing.
Tick - Tock
Well, what better way to pull off the rounding up and execution of political dissidents than under the cover of a pandemic (martial law and extended/forced lock-downs/quarantines, blackouts, food shortages, riots, etc...)? It would be the perfect opportunity to blame the sudden disappearance/deaths of millions of people on something other than the (((usual suspects))), and it is the perfect excuse to prevent us from organizing.
Tick - Tock
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