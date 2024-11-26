Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 26, 2024 – OMNIVERSE “digital Earth” simulator announced to train “physical AI” for robots that will replace nearly all humans

- Algorithms that will drive physical robots can now be tested at hyper-accelerated speeds inside a full world physical simulator -- a "digital Earth" -- which mimics the laws of physics. This allows autonomous control algorithms to be evolved, iterated and tested at billions of times the speed of time flow in the 3D world, allowing robotic systems to "learn" complex movement and control algorithms in mere minutes.

- Because of this system, the upcoming wave of humanoid robots will be expertly able to replace soldiers, surgeons, warehouse workers, truck drivers, agricultural workers, security personnel and almost everything else imaginable. Humans are about to become largely obsolete.

- This is why globalists need World War III to take place as a global depopulation even, to exterminate billions of human beings who are about to become obsolete.





