IN COLD BLOOD - shows the Israeli army's Cold Blooded Execution of 2 Unarmed Palestinians on Al-Rashid St, Gaza City, trying to head further North - then Bulldozed After

EXECUTED IN COLD BLOOD | Horrifying footage aired by Al-Jazeera shows the Israeli army's cold blooded execution of two unarmed Palestinians on Al-Rashid Street, Gaza City, trying to head further north.
Despite the fact that they were unarmed, waving flags and raising their hands to show signs of surrender, the soldiers murdered them after deceiving them into thinking it was safe to pass.
Then, they bulldozed over their bodies in an attempt to cover up their crimes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.