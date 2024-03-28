IN COLD BLOOD - shows the Israeli army's Cold Blooded Execution of 2 Unarmed Palestinians on Al-Rashid St, Gaza City, trying to head further North - then Bulldozed After

EXECUTED IN COLD BLOOD | Horrifying footage aired by Al-Jazeera shows the Israeli army's cold blooded execution of two unarmed Palestinians on Al-Rashid Street, Gaza City, trying to head further north.

Despite the fact that they were unarmed, waving flags and raising their hands to show signs of surrender, the soldiers murdered them after deceiving them into thinking it was safe to pass.

Then, they bulldozed over their bodies in an attempt to cover up their crimes.