Episode 176: How To Live Longer, Healthier, and Happier with Chris Burres

Nanotechnology is the future of medicine. Putting a product together that works and tastes great is a challenge. MyVitalC does just that, gives you your daily olive oil dose, and helps to improve the quality of your life. Dr. Deb shares her experience with MyVitalC. You don’t want to miss this!

Do not miss these highlights:

06:17 ESS60 is good with inflammation and it is a BOS or Buffer Oxidative Stress.

11:30 The amazing – UTH29 molecule.

12:34 The intense mixing process of the olive oil makes a difference in how the product comes out.

19:35 MyVitalC face cream testimonials on rashes, itches and blisters.

26:14 Sleep, mental focus and energy improvements after using MyVitalC.

About our Guest:

Some may call him a mad scientist but don’t let the lab coat fool you! Chris Burres is the owner of SES Research, the first company to deliver carbon nanomaterials, and MyVitalC, the world’s first nano antioxidant. Chris has an extensive background in a diverse range of areas including Mechanical Engineering, Comedy Improv Artist, Oil and Gas Explosives and Competitive Soccer to name a few. He’s also the co-host of the most popular internet marketing podcast on iTunes since 2009. When Chris realized a Nobel Prize-Winning chemical tested by NASA had been proven to almost double the lifespan of mammals, he decided to make ESS60 into a household item. He’s now on a mission to help people live longer, healthier and pain-free lives one dose at a time.

