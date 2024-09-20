Hezbollah leader calls device attacks ‘a declaration of war’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has called the fatal device attacks in Lebanon as "war crimes or at least a declaration of war". Israel launched strikes in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah's chief said radio and pager attacks "crossed all red lines". He blamed Israel for the pager and walkie-talkie attacks. About 4,000 pagers were targeted, he added. Israel has not yet directly commented on the attacks. Israeli jets were heard flying at low altitude in Beirut during Nasrallah’s speech causing a massive noise.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.