Susan Swift: Stopping Abortion Apocalypse in CA

California is poised to become the nation’s "abortion sanctuary."





The bills AB 2586, 1242, 1940, 2134, 2223, and 1918 are being voted on on Wednesday, August 31. Those pieces of legislation would radically expand access to abortion and increase abortion funding, which would result in what pro-life attorney Susan Swift calls an "abortion apocalypse."





One of the bills, AB 2223, goes as far as to de facto legalize infanticide. And this bill would shut down any and all investigations of people that killed a child within first month of his or her birth.





The other bill, AB 1940, would allow schoolchildren as young as twelve to access "reproductive healthcare services," aka abortions, without their parents’ knowledge or consent.





Mrs. Swift reminded women that abortion is never a healthcare or a right. The Right to Life League that Mrs. Swift represents supports 60 pregnancy centers throughout California and provides mothers-to-be with all the needed resources and counseling so they can choose life.





To learn more about the Right to Life League, please go to https://righttolifeleague.org/





To donate, please go to https://righttolifeleague.org/donate-2/





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