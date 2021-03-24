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Run DMC Orders Black Americans to Take Experimental Shots
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101 views • March 24, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how racist guilt is being used to push the population to submit to the growing medical tyranny. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605a625fb4b0625ad350380e
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