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Attorney Tom Renz | Exposing DoD Whistleblower & Shocking Vax Horrors Data
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41 views • February 16, 2022
Attorney Tom Renz recently presented in DC to Senator Ron Johnson exposing bombshell whistleblower disclosure.The shocking federal data on vaccine adverse reactions in the US Military is indisputable. Feb 15, 6:04 pm EST
To follow and support Tom’s work, visit: www.Renz-Law.com.
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Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Attorney Tom Renz | Exposing DoD Whistleblower & Shocking Vax Horrors Data.
Attorney Tom Renz, Exposing DoD Whistleblower & Shocking Vax Horrors Data, Zeee Media, February 15 2022.
Attorney Tom Renz, Exposing DoD Whistleblower, Zeee Media, February 15 2022
To follow and support Tom’s work, visit: www.Renz-Law.com.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Attorney Tom Renz | Exposing DoD Whistleblower & Shocking Vax Horrors Data.
Attorney Tom Renz, Exposing DoD Whistleblower & Shocking Vax Horrors Data, Zeee Media, February 15 2022.
Attorney Tom Renz, Exposing DoD Whistleblower, Zeee Media, February 15 2022
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