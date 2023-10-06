Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Your Next Salad Could Vaccinate You
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

Your Next Salad Could Vaccinate You


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/FoodAsVaccines_YT

There’s a push to create edible vaccines—food products like tomatoes, lettuce, or milk that are genetically modified to have the effects of a vaccination when someone consumes them. There are numerous studies on these, and some have already been grown. But it’s possible the federal government could soon be banned from funding the creation of edible vaccines.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced an amendment to the agricultural appropriations bill that “None of the funds made available by this Act may be used to fund any grant related to any transgenic edible vaccine.”

In other news, the House of Representatives has voted to remove Representative Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.


🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes

fdausdaepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsedible vaccines

