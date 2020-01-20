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The Virginia Gun Debates Rage On
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5 views • January 20, 2020
We all know what the outcome would be if the government actually attempted to take the guns of Virginians, I don't need to say what would happen, you already know and that's why we are going to keep it that way.
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Consider supporting my work
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Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/livingcapone
Crypto:
BTC - 17wmCKLVXppoypHjkKxmNpCeCdkCYfgcHA
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