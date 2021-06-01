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GERM THEORY VS TERRAIN THEORY
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248 views • June 01, 2021
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Dr. Sam Bailey channel
Yes the germ theory is a LIE and modern medicine aka western medicine is based on that LIE! Fire your medical doctor before their fraud medical advice kills you or your loved ones.
Dr. Sam Bailey channel
Yes the germ theory is a LIE and modern medicine aka western medicine is based on that LIE! Fire your medical doctor before their fraud medical advice kills you or your loved ones.
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