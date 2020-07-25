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Strange illumination under the Sun during sunset, July 24 2020, Canada
Neba Luch
Neba Luch
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165 views • July 25, 2020
This is time lapse of the sunset I recorded from Canada around 8:30pm-8:45pm on July 24th 2020. It's the second time during this summer that I noticed strange spherical illumination UNDER the disc of the Sun (the Sun at that moment was still hiding behind the cloud and when it finally emerged the disc looked bigger than usually it looks at that height just above the horizon). During sunset our sky turns peach orange and right after the sunset there are lots of pink and purple clouds all over the sky - phenomenon that we observe with every sunset and sunrise now (since 2020 year in Canadian skies)
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nibiruplanet xlast daysthe second coming of jesus christend timesigns in the skyyulia litvinovastrange sunsetcanada sunset july 2020strange sky 2020gods jugementapocalyptic skiesred skyorange skyorange susnetapocalyspisneba luchyulia kamyshlovajulia litvinova
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