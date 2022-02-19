© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quest Big Game Behind the Scenes
Follow
0
Share
Report
55 views • February 19, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZJg-M6o028
Filming in Moscow for the "Big Game" quest. Backstage.
Each actor has his own choreography and movement pattern. Every step is important here. A slight desync and the frame falls apart.
There were rehearsals and a lot of takes. From all this, a single frame is selected. Behind the scenes at the Big Game.
"Big game"
Video studio production CMCproduction
Producer - Alexey Zheleznyakov
Director - Margarita Bugaeva-Zheleznyakova
Operator - Mikhail Smirnov
Second cameraman - Arthur Gura
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Filming in Moscow for the "Big Game" quest. Backstage.
Each actor has his own choreography and movement pattern. Every step is important here. A slight desync and the frame falls apart.
There were rehearsals and a lot of takes. From all this, a single frame is selected. Behind the scenes at the Big Game.
"Big game"
Video studio production CMCproduction
Producer - Alexey Zheleznyakov
Director - Margarita Bugaeva-Zheleznyakova
Operator - Mikhail Smirnov
Second cameraman - Arthur Gura
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.