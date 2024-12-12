Harley Schlanger: Fall of Syria, Weakening Unipolarity, & New Polyphonic BRICS Era

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harley Schlanger discusses the fall of Assad, the weakening Unipolar Empire, BRICS and multipolarity, Atlantic Council information operations, Trump, and more!
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Harley's Updates https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport
Schiller Institute https://schillerinstitute.com
X https://x.com/HarleySchlanger
About Harley Schlanger
Harley Schlanger is spokesman of The Schiller Institute. Email: [email protected].
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)