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WHY BIDEN'S NEW EXECUTIVE ORDERS ON GUNS ARE NOT WORTH THE PAPER THEY ARE WRITTEN ON
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110 views • April 11, 2021
Dementia Joe signed (On Holocaust Remembrance Day of all times) a gun control executive order. The measure is completely unconstitutional and will be fiercely challenged in court where they will be defeated. But the lawsuits might not even matter because the states, (as I have predicted all along) would be FIGHTING back! That is exactly what is happening. So, Dementia Joe, you can take you executive order and shove it straight up your ass!
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