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Rochagne Kilian MD ER Physician Ontario Canada Resigns Covid-19 Corruption Censorship Negligence
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80 views • October 09, 2021
Rochagne Kilian MD ER Physician Ontario Canada Resigns Covid-19 Corruption Censorship Negligence
Pandemic Debate
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&;v=232649185512395
Rochagné Kilian MD - Emergency room physician in Ontario Canada resigns because of CV corruption. Here is her story
Pandemic Debate
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&;v=232649185512395
Rochagné Kilian MD - Emergency room physician in Ontario Canada resigns because of CV corruption. Here is her story
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