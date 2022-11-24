Some of the Buddhist Devas are Grey E.T.s - Judy Carroll Part 5 of 5

*Brian contradicts something Annik said earlier. Brian asserts that we don't have disclosure yet and we don't "know" as the quantum dimensional quality of the E.T.s and reality itself, are not know to us- even those within our UFO community.



*We talk about no space, no time. What does that mean?

*Annik talks about the frustrations of being stuck in 3D space and time.

*Judy and Brian talk about breath meditation and Thai Chi.

*Brian compares Buddhist cosmology to the E.T.s and Judy says, “Some of the devas are actually Greys”.

