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13. HISTORY OF THE DEEPSTATE [UNCUT & REBOOTED] Part 13: Dying For Truth
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27 views • May 05, 2021
“Whatever is the lot of humankind
I want to taste within my deepest self.
I want to seize the highest and the lowest,
to load its woe and bliss upon my breast,
and thus expand my single self titanically
and in the end go down with all the rest.”
-Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
For more please visit:
http://el.saianarchy.com and http://saianarchy.com
27th & 28th April 2009 ~ Tavis Smiley ~ Complete 2 Night Interview
https://youtu.be/FqtaKUm5c7M
Bob Dylan / Ed Bradley 60 minutes 2004
Michael Jackson
https://youtu.be/yuJG-zpgIM0
MUSIC:
Prince
https://youtu.be/aXJhDltzYVQ
https://youtu.be/TvnYmWpD_T8
CO.AG
https://youtu.be/0r_iMLN65kQ
https://youtu.be/vm45Tomuo5A
https://youtu.be/jzTjY_BfNdQ
https://youtu.be/sXbb7cuGf5M
Jeff Beal
https://youtu.be/57XAsg5kSPA
https://youtu.be/aF9Oz-VxDAA
I want to taste within my deepest self.
I want to seize the highest and the lowest,
to load its woe and bliss upon my breast,
and thus expand my single self titanically
and in the end go down with all the rest.”
-Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
For more please visit:
http://el.saianarchy.com and http://saianarchy.com
27th & 28th April 2009 ~ Tavis Smiley ~ Complete 2 Night Interview
https://youtu.be/FqtaKUm5c7M
Bob Dylan / Ed Bradley 60 minutes 2004
Michael Jackson
https://youtu.be/yuJG-zpgIM0
MUSIC:
Prince
https://youtu.be/aXJhDltzYVQ
https://youtu.be/TvnYmWpD_T8
CO.AG
https://youtu.be/0r_iMLN65kQ
https://youtu.be/vm45Tomuo5A
https://youtu.be/jzTjY_BfNdQ
https://youtu.be/sXbb7cuGf5M
Jeff Beal
https://youtu.be/57XAsg5kSPA
https://youtu.be/aF9Oz-VxDAA
Keywords
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