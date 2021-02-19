COVID VACCINES see desciption

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186 views • February 19, 2021
WARNING TO US AS FROM GOD
Hi all, I just discovered this video that is important that you download and share and watch it. Most of it including what I could initially find with this Doctor Carrie Madej has been removed from youtube. www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej
Hi all, I just discovered this video that is important that you download and share and watch it. Most of it including what I could initially find with this Doctor Carrie Madej has been removed from youtube. www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej
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