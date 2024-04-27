Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 26, 2024
Finian Makepeace and Ryland Engelhart, producers for the “Common Ground” documentary, discuss the unsafe farming practices that have devastated most of the U.S. crop soils and the more holistic solution of regenerative farming that lead them to co-found the Kiss the Ground organization and two star-studded documentaries.
AIRDATE: April 25, 2024
#KissTheGround #CommonGround #RegenerativeFarming
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4rqm75-finding-common-ground.html
