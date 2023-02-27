EARLY ACCESS ✅ Seymour Hersh - Biden's Blackout: How America Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipelines
122 views
Premiered Feb 25, 2023 #DeFi #Crypto #Ethereum
🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/seymour-hersh-b... 🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream 💰 The Wealth Academy: https://londonreal.tv/wealth 🔥 The Crypto & DeFi Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd ❤️ The Life Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/life Seymour Hersh is an investigative journalist, political writer and author, who among his many accolades was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting. Seymour believes that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out by the US Navy, the CIA, and the Norwegian Navy, under the direct order of President Biden. To say this has caused a stir in the corridors of power would be something of an understatement. 🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal ▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes #LondonReal #LondonRealTV #LondonRealArmy #BrianRose #LondonRealAcademy #podcast #interview #FreedomOfSpeech #London #inspiration #motivation #DeFi #Crypto #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #Ethereum LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest - DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.
Keywords
russiaciabidenus navygermanybombingnytnorwaylondon realblackoutseymour hershnord stream pipelinesamerica blew up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos