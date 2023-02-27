EARLY ACCESS ✅ Seymour Hersh - Biden's Blackout: How America Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipelines

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Seymour Hersh is an investigative journalist, political writer and author, who among his many accolades was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting. Seymour believes that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out by the US Navy, the CIA, and the Norwegian Navy, under the direct order of President Biden. To say this has caused a stir in the corridors of power would be something of an understatement.