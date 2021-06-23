Drone Fly In Area51 Groom Lake close as I can Phantom 3

These flights are very risky to perform. I'm lucky I didn't get caught. Camo Dudes are always driving about. If I was caught, they would confiscate my drone equipment, memory cards, flash drives, laptops and search my vehicle and confiscate other items they felt necessary.



I have to wonder if they have 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency detectors about the border because it seemed like whenever I turned on my transmitter and just left that sit with our flying, Camo Dudes came by almost immediately. They would circle about like buzzards and when they were satisfied I wasn't doing anything they would leave. When they left, that's when you would take off and fly in. It took me a few flights to figure this out.