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Dollar Vigilante: This One Official Chart PROVES The Covid Plandemic Panic Was Created By Media and Government (MIRRORED)
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624 views • April 22, 2020
Dollar Vigilante: This One Official Chart PROVES The Covid Plandemic Panic Was Created By Media and (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/u4Gg1A3hmSM
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe/
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Amnesia Article: https://gilad.online/writings/2020/4/20/is-amnesia-a-symptom-of-covid-19
Initiation Ritual: https://youtu.be/3RVG8qNLdoY
Rafael’s New Crypto Vigilante Video : https://youtu.be/ltJ8-IL1IDw
Reason Article: https://reason.com/2020/04/20/l-a-county-antibody-tests-suggest-the-fatality-rate-for-covid-19-is-much-lower-than-people-feared/
Paris Protests: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/paris-police-fire-tear-gas-paris-minorities-riot-over-racist-lockdown-treatment
Talking about Death At Convalescent Homes: https://youtu.be/90IZrprayHE
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/u4Gg1A3hmSM
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe/
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Amnesia Article: https://gilad.online/writings/2020/4/20/is-amnesia-a-symptom-of-covid-19
Initiation Ritual: https://youtu.be/3RVG8qNLdoY
Rafael’s New Crypto Vigilante Video : https://youtu.be/ltJ8-IL1IDw
Reason Article: https://reason.com/2020/04/20/l-a-county-antibody-tests-suggest-the-fatality-rate-for-covid-19-is-much-lower-than-people-feared/
Paris Protests: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/paris-police-fire-tear-gas-paris-minorities-riot-over-racist-lockdown-treatment
Talking about Death At Convalescent Homes: https://youtu.be/90IZrprayHE
Category
News and Politics
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