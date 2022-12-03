Create New Account
An Enemy in the House by Christian Berdahl - Knowledge Shall Be Increased
PatchSDA
Published 14 hours ago |

For Study Notes call us at (559)264-2300OR

Order Online https://secretsunsealed.org/knowledge...


Speakers: Pastor Stephen Bohr, Christian Berdahl, and Milton Teske, MD


Pastor Bohr explains the day for a year principle, the Daily of Daniel 7, the 2520 non-prophecy, and Revelation 17. Christian Berdahl addresses music in our church and world today. Dr. Teske teaches the important principles of health reform while the series culminates with a question and answer session.

