An Enemy in the House by Christian Berdahl - Knowledge Shall Be Increased

Speakers: Pastor Stephen Bohr, Christian Berdahl, and Milton Teske, MD
Pastor Bohr explains the day for a year principle, the Daily of Daniel 7, the 2520 non-prophecy, and Revelation 17. Christian Berdahl addresses music in our church and world today. Dr. Teske teaches the important principles of health reform while the series culminates with a question and answer session.
